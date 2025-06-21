Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Hits Russian Base In Occupied Tokmak - Official

2025-06-21 06:09:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the former advisor to the Mariupol mayor, head of the Center for the Occupation Study, Petro Andriuschenko.

“Tokmak. The invaders' base was hit last night. There is confirmation from our sources on the ground. According to HUMINT data, groups of UAV operators were based here. There are definitely wounded servicemen who were taken to hospital in Polohy (at least three),” Andriuschenko wrote.

He added that other details of the strike are yet to be verified, but this is“simply great news”.

Read also: Russia's assault teams become less active in Sumy region – border guards

As reported earlier, Ukrainian guerillas operating in occupied areas have exposed a false Russian maneuver in Crimea – they have recorded the active movement of military engineering equipment between Feodosia and Dzhankoy. Meanwhile, the invaders are spreading disinformation that the equipment is heading to Kherson region to be used in an attempt to cross the Dnipro.

