Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
MFA Ukraine Responds To Peskov Claiming Russia Needs No Truce

MFA Ukraine Responds To Peskov Claiming Russia Needs No Truce


2025-06-21 06:09:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated on X by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi, Ukrinform reports.

"US: calls for an immediate end to the killing.

Peskov: one-finger salute.

The longer Russians believe they will be able to avoid consequences for bluntly rejecting US peace efforts, the more they will make the US appear weak," Tykhyi wrote.

Read also: Russia snubbing 30-day ceasefire proposal for past 100 days - MFA Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in an interview with Sky News, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia does not intend to conclude a truce with Ukraine, since it allegedly has a "strategic advantage" in the war.

MENAFN21062025000193011044ID1109703731

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search