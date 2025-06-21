MFA Ukraine Responds To Peskov Claiming Russia Needs No Truce

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated on X by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi, Ukrinform reports.

"US: calls for an immediate end to the killing.

Peskov: one-finger salute.

The longer Russians believe they will be able to avoid consequences for bluntly rejecting US peace efforts, the more they will make the US appear weak," Tykhyi wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in an interview with Sky News, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia does not intend to conclude a truce with Ukraine, since it allegedly has a "strategic advantage" in the war.