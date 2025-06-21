Kremlin Declares 'Advantage' In War, Says Ceasefire Is Unnecessary

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks in an interview with Sky News , according to Ukrinform.

"Now we have a strategic advantage. Why should we lose it? We are not going to lose it. We are going further. We're advancing and we'll continue to advance," Peskov said.

The news outlet recalls that Russia has previously said it would only commit to a ceasefire if Kyiv stops receiving foreign military support, fearing that a pause in the fighting would offer Ukraine a chance to rearm and regroup its forces.

Asked if Moscow could commit to not using a ceasefire in the same way, Peskov said: "A ceasefire is a ceasefire, and you stop. But America is not saying that 'we'll quit any supplies'. Britain is not saying that as well. France is not saying that as well. This is the problem."