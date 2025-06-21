SBU Releases Exclusive Footage Of June 20 Prisoner Exchange

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The video was shared on the agency's official Facebook page, according to Ukrinform.

"Every Ukrainian life is of the highest value! We are working to fulfill the President of Ukraine's task of bringing all of our citizens home from captivity," the SBU said.

The agency stressed that today's exchange was the result of efforts by the Joint Center for Coordinating the Search for and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized bodies acting on the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The SBU also quoted the president's remarks that Ukraine expects full implementation of the humanitarian agreements reached during the meeting in Istanbul.

Budanov reveals exclusive video of prisoner exchange

On June 20, Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with Russia.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram