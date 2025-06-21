Ex-US Ambassador: Middle East Tensions Won't Reduce Washington's Focus On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This belief was expressed in an interview with Ukrinform by former US Ambassador to Kyiv (2006-2009) William Taylor.

“Russia is clearly the problem. Russia is a threat to security in Europe and, therefore, to the United States' security as well. So we can't take our eye off that problem,” Taylor stressed.

At the same time, he stressed that the policies of the United States , Ukraine, and European countries should not be based on what might happen in Russia.

Putin has already givenevery reason to impose new sanctions – ex-ambassador Taylor

“The policy has to be to support Ukraine in this war,” Taylor emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to US media, US President Donald Trump has privately approved plans for a potential strike against Iran. In particular, there is talk of a possible strike on a protected uranium enrichment facility. If this happens, the situation could become significantly more complicated not only in the region but also globally.