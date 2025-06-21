Ex-US Ambassador: Middle East Tensions Won't Reduce Washington's Focus On Ukraine
“Russia is clearly the problem. Russia is a threat to security in Europe and, therefore, to the United States' security as well. So we can't take our eye off that problem,” Taylor stressed.
At the same time, he stressed that the policies of the United States , Ukraine, and European countries should not be based on what might happen in Russia.Read also: Putin has already given Trump every reason to impose new sanctions – ex-ambassador Taylor
“The policy has to be to support Ukraine in this war,” Taylor emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, according to US media, US President Donald Trump has privately approved plans for a potential strike against Iran. In particular, there is talk of a possible strike on a protected uranium enrichment facility. If this happens, the situation could become significantly more complicated not only in the region but also globally.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment