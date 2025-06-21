Enemy Regrouping In South, Preparing To Intensify Attacks Soon Voloshin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on television by Vladislav Voloshin, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces.

"The situation in the south remains difficult, but the Southern Defense Forces are in control. Over the past day, there have not been many combat clashes in the Zaporizhzhia direction, namely in the Huliaypole and Orikhiv areas, but the enemy has carried out air strikes, artillery shelling, and frequent kamikaze drone strikes. In addition, in another southern direction, namely Kherson or Prydniprovsk, the enemy also made one unsuccessful attempt to storm our positions and shelled Kherson itself and the communities adjacent to the right bank with artillery, as well as using kamikaze drones. Therefore, the situation is quite difficult for us," Voloshin said.

According to him, the enemy is currently regrouping its forces and resources, conducting reconnaissance activities, and providing logistical support.

“Everything indicates that soon - in a few days - it will resume its offensive operations,” the spokesman concluded.

Commenting on the situation on the islands, Voloshin noted that it is quite complicated, as the enemy is trying to force them unnoticed by the Defense Forces.

"The situation on the islands is indeed quite complicated, because the enemy, taking advantage of the fact that these islands form a very extensive and large system, is trying to secretly force a crossing to one of the islands - and this is particularly true in the southern part of this island zone, the islands of Kozulsky, Nestryha, Buhas, Zabych - and is trying to capture a certain bridgehead there. However, we are not letting them in, we are destroying them, and even their smallest attempts are unsuccessful," Voloshin said.

He also noted that the Russians are still trying to approach the Antonivsky bridges, where the crossing over the Dnipro is narrowest, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are not letting them get close.

According to the spokesman, the enemy, like the Defense Forces, is mining the approaches to the shore of the temporarily occupied part of southern Ukraine, fearing that Ukrainian defenders will capture the bridgehead.

"Unfortunately, the Russians are very afraid that the Ukrainian Defense Forces will carry out an operation similar to the one that took place a year and a half ago in Krynky, and will also take the bridgehead and capture the bridgehead on the left bank. Therefore, the occupiers are conducting engineering work in several areas where they are concentrating their forces and resources. They have stepped up measures to defend and guard these places. In addition, they are constantly conducting, say, such training and exercises to repel our advance," the spokesman said.

He added that a few days ago, the enemy reinforced its garrison on the Kinburn and Tendra spits, transferring artillery and anti-tank weapons there, as it fears that the Defense Forces will carry out a breakthrough and capture this bridgehead.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops continue to try to break through to the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region . Currently, the hottest spot is in the Novopavlivka direction.

Photo: nsju