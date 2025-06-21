Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Launch Airstrike On Border Community In Kharkiv Region

2025-06-21 06:09:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, announced this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, at around 09:50, Russian occupiers carried out three strikes using guided aerial bombs on the Prudianka village district. Two bombs landed in open areas outside residential settlements, while the third hit a power transmission line on the outskirts of Tsupivka, leaving the village without electricity," Zadorenko said.

According to him, repair crews from Kharkivoblenergo are already on site and working to restore power. Emergency repair work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Read also: Cultural center in Kherson region completely destroyed by drone strike

On June 10, at around 10:40, Russian forces also struck Tsupivka with two glide bombs. Those strikes hit densely built residential areas, damaging more than ten homes, civilian vehicles, a gas pipeline, and a power line.

