Zelensky Discusses Ukraine Support With WFP Executive Director
He thanked McCain for the continued attention to Ukraine and its people.
"Mrs. McCain's husband, Senator John McCain, who sadly is no longer with us, also visited Ukraine multiple times and supported Ukrainians," Zelensky wrote.
Zelensky said it was important to hear that support from the UN WFP would continue.
"We are working to ensure that the lion's share of it goes specifically to our children – shelters, school meals, and buses. Our shared goal is for as many families as possible to be able to stay in Ukraine and see their future here," he said.Read also: Zelensky calls for tougher sanctions on Russia's energy sector, shadow fleet after latest attacks
Earlier reports said that Ukrainian citizens from vulnerable groups would continue receiving cash assistance from the WFP until the end of July.
Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine
