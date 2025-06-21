Zelensky Says Another POW Exchange Held With Russia
"Most of the warriors returning today from Russian captivity had been held for over two years. And now, at last, they are home," Zelensky said.
According to him, those released include defenders of Mariupol, the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions, warriors of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service.
"I am grateful to everyone who is bringing our people back. We are working to ensure that the exchanges continue until we bring everyone back. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelensky said.
On June 19, Zelensky also announced the return of another group of Ukrainian service members, most of whom had been in captivity since 2022.
