Putin Has Already Given Trump Every Reason To Impose New Sanctions Ex-Ambassador Taylor
"President Putin has given President Trump every reason to impose those sanctions," Taylor emphasized.
He said that Presidents Trump and Zelensky had agreed on an unconditional 30-day ceasefire - in the air, on land, and at sea. But when Trump presented the proposal to Putin, the Russian leader said "no."
"So, Putin is clearly the problem, and I believe that President Trump is going to understand, recognize, and realize that Putin is the problem," Taylor said. "And at that point, he will take some steps to put pressure on President Putin to come to the table."Read also: Putin says ready to meet with Zelensky, but not to sign peace deal with Ukraine's president
The former ambassador also rejected claims that the current U.S. administration is trying to distance itself from involvement in resolving the Ukraine issue. He stressed that everything now depends on President Trump.
"He wants to win, he wants to be a winner. And in order to win, he has to take very strong action to put pressure on Putin to come to the table. That will be winning, and I believe he will get there," Taylor said.
On Wednesday, June 18, Trump stated that during a phone call with Putin, he rejected the Russian president's offer to act as a mediator in talks with Iran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment