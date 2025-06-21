Corruption In Ministry: Court Detains Kyiv Developer, Sets UAH 100M Bail

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The decision was announced by the HACC's press service and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), according to Ukrinform.

"The HACC's investigative judge partially granted the NABU detective's motion and imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days. As an alternative, bail was set at UAH 100,000,000. The suspect was taken into custody in the courtroom," the statement reads.

If bail is posted, the suspect will be subject to a series of procedural restrictions, including remaining within Kyiv and the Kyiv region unless granted permission by a detective, prosecutor, or judge; refraining from contact with other suspects and witnesses in the case; surrendering all passports and travel documents to the State Migration Service; and wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Earlier, NABU detectives uncovered a large-scale corruption scheme in the construction sector involving former senior officials of the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine. The scheme could have caused over UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.

Between June 12-13, NABU detectives, with SAPO approval, served notices of suspicion to five individuals for attempted abuse of office and offering or receiving unlawful benefits. Those charged include a former state secretary of the Ministry, a former ministerial adviser, a former director of a state enterprise, the developer in question, and the developer's trusted associate.

Investigators say the developer and their associate designed a scheme to illegally acquire a land plot in Kyiv for the construction of a residential complex. They allegedly enlisted the help of ministry officials and the state enterprise director to execute the plan.