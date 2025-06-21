Zelensky Calls For Tougher Sanctions On Russia's Energy Sector, Shadow Fleet After Latest Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made this statement on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Last night, the Russians launched massive attacks on Odesa, Kharkiv, and their outskirts using more than twenty strike drones. Around 20 people were injured, including 2 children – girls aged 12 and 17 – and 3 State Emergency Service workers who had arrived at the scene of the strikes. Tragically, 1 person was killed in Odesa. My condolences go out to the family and loved ones," Zelensky wrote.

One killed, 14 injured in Russian drone attack in Odesa

He noted that in total, 86 drones were launched against Ukraine last night, most of them Russian-Iranian Shaheds.

"Once again, residential buildings, ordinary businesses, civilian infrastructure, and vehicles were set ablaze. I thank our rescuers – 132 employees and over 30 units of equipment were deployed at the sites. In the Kharkiv region, response efforts are still ongoing," he added.

Zelensky stressed that Russia continues its tactics of deliberate terror against Ukrainian civilians.

"And it is precisely for this that it must face a strong response – one that will significantly impact Russia as a whole and its ability to continue the war. The G7 countries and the EU know the recipe: strong pressure, sanctions targeting the energy sector and the shadow fleet, and a $30 price cap on Russian oil. The sooner the sick minds in the Kremlin lose the ability to finance the war, the more lives we will be able to save in Ukraine," he said.

On the night of June 19 to 20, a series of drone strikes in Odesa caused more than ten confirmed impacts and large fires. Thirteen people were reported injured, including three emergency workers. Infrastructure at the city's railway station was also damaged. In Kharkiv and its outskirts, four people were injured in similar attacks.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 70 out of the 86 drones launched by Russian forces between the evening of June 19 and the early hours of June 20.

Photos: State Emergency Service