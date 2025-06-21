Russian Military Could Be Blocked From Schengen Zone
The ministers were joined by European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner and a representative of the EU's border agency Frontex.
"There are hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens who have fought against an independent European country, and we should take a very clear stance that these people cannot travel freely in Schengen - we will not grant them residence permits, we will not grant them visas, because this whole group, which has killed and destroyed there, poses a very serious security threat to all of us," said Estonian Interior Minister Igor Taro.
Read also: Ukraine's NATO membership best security guarantee for Europe – Estonia n FM
It is expected that the ban on entry to the Schengen zone for this group of Russian citizens will remain in force after the end of hostilities.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Latvia is complicating entry rules for citizens of some countries and will require foreigners entering with Schengen visas issued in third countries to provide expanded information about their visit.
