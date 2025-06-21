Sybiha Calls On Governments To Strengthen Russia Sanctions
The chief of Ukraine's diplomacy stressed his praise for“the clear position and strong leadership” of his colleagues from Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom in tightening sanctions on Russia's "shadow fleet".
“I call on every government in the world to stop feeding Russia's war machine by purchasing its fossil fuels and to sanction all dual use products,” Sybiha wrote.Read also: Sanctions by Ukraine, partners against Russia should be 100% aligned - Zelensk
Earlier on Thursday, 14 European countries agreed to take further measures to counter Russia's“shadow fleet”.
“Russia's destabilising actions have strengthened our resolve to protect maritime security, safety, the marine environment and freedom of navigation in accordance with international law... Today, we have agreed to further strengthen our cooperation and ensure a joint and coordinated approach by our national authorities to address Russia's shadow fleet,” the statement said.
The group of European countries also plans to develop guidelines to“promote responsible behaviour at sea, strengthen compliance with international law, and ensure transparency across maritime operations”.Read also: Australia imposes sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet , in first
“If vessels fail to fly a valid flag in the Baltic Sea and the North Sea, we will take appropriate action within international law,” the statement said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said European countries still have in stock some unused resources for sanctions against Russia, and therefore cannot claim they have done everything possible to this end.
