Dutch Parliament Recognizes 1944 Deportation Of Crimean Tatars As Genocide

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported this on X, Ukrinform saw.

"This is a powerful gesture of solidarity with the Crimean Tatar people, who are still facing persecution under Russia's temporarily occupation of the Ukrainian Crimea peninsula. Recognizing this historical injustice is critical not only for establishing truth and justice, but also for preventing future atrocities," he wrote.

The Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, Refat Chubarov, also thanked the Dutch lawmakers for the move.

"The Netherlands has become the eighth country whose parliament has recognized the forced deportation of the Crimean Tatar people as genocide. We thank the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which annually adopts special appeals calling on parliaments and governments to recognize the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people as genocide. We thank the leadership and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, who are making every effort to make this happen," he wrote on Facebook.

It is noted that on June 19, 2025, the House of Representatives of the Netherlands (Lower House of Parliament, Tweede Kamer) voted to adopt a resolution recognizing the mass deportation of the Crimean Tatar people in 1944 by the Soviet Union as an act of genocide.

According to motion No. 2259, introduced by MP Derk Boswijk on June 18, 2025, the chamber noted that several countries have already recognized the mass deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide, recognized and condemned the mass deportation of 1944 as genocide by modern criteria, called on the government to consider the possibility of officially recognizing this crime at the state level as genocide.

The Dutch government should now consider the issue of officially recognizing the resolution and, potentially, making a diplomatic statement.

Memo: the deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 was recognized as genocide by the parliaments of Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Canada, Poland, Estonia, and the Czech Republic.