Dutch Parliament Recognizes 1944 Deportation Of Crimean Tatars As Genocide
"This is a powerful gesture of solidarity with the Crimean Tatar people, who are still facing persecution under Russia's temporarily occupation of the Ukrainian Crimea peninsula. Recognizing this historical injustice is critical not only for establishing truth and justice, but also for preventing future atrocities," he wrote.
The Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, Refat Chubarov, also thanked the Dutch lawmakers for the move.Read also: Netherlands names new priority in supporting Ukraine after delivering F-16s
"The Netherlands has become the eighth country whose parliament has recognized the forced deportation of the Crimean Tatar people as genocide. We thank the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which annually adopts special appeals calling on parliaments and governments to recognize the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people as genocide. We thank the leadership and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, who are making every effort to make this happen," he wrote on Facebook.
It is noted that on June 19, 2025, the House of Representatives of the Netherlands (Lower House of Parliament, Tweede Kamer) voted to adopt a resolution recognizing the mass deportation of the Crimean Tatar people in 1944 by the Soviet Union as an act of genocide.Read also: Dutch DM warns: Putin's imperialistic ambitions go beyond Ukraine
According to motion No. 2259, introduced by MP Derk Boswijk on June 18, 2025, the chamber noted that several countries have already recognized the mass deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide, recognized and condemned the mass deportation of 1944 as genocide by modern criteria, called on the government to consider the possibility of officially recognizing this crime at the state level as genocide.
The Dutch government should now consider the issue of officially recognizing the resolution and, potentially, making a diplomatic statement.
Memo: the deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 was recognized as genocide by the parliaments of Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Canada, Poland, Estonia, and the Czech Republic.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment