FSB Arsonist Plotting Assassination Detained In Kyiv


2025-06-21 06:09:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That's according to the SBU press office, Ukrinform reports.

As part of preparations, the suspect retrieved a Makarov handgun and 50 cartridges to it from a designated cache upon the instructions from his Russian handler, the inquiry learned.

The perpetrator is a 33-year-old man, who went AWOL from a military unit after being mobilized for military service.

The culprit was later recruited by Russia's FSB intelligence operative as he was looking for easy money across Telegram channels.



His first tasks involved subversive acts as the suspect set military vehicles in Kyiv on fire for a reward.

He was to receive a tip on the potential assassination target after completing a task of reconnoitering a military unit in Kyiv.

On the instructions of a Russian intelligence operative, the suspect rented an apartment close to the military facility in question and got a job as a courier for a delivery service in order to covertly monitor the base perimeter.

SBU operatives apprehended the culprit as he was about to set another military vehicle ablaze. A handgun and a phone used for communication with his handler were seized during the arrest.



The perpetrator shall be remanded in custody without bail, the court ruled, and is now facing life in prison if found guilty.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the SBU detained a Russian asset who was helping the invaders prepare an air raid targeting Neptun missile launchers protecting Ukraine's Black Sea coast.

Photo: SBU / Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

