War Update: 176 Clashes In Past Day, Most In Pokrovsk, Lyman Axes

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday, the Russians launched a missile attack and 55 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and at Ukrainian settlements, employing five missiles, dropping 75 guided air bombs, as well as launching 2,798 kamikaze drones.

The enemy also carried out 5,062 artillery attacks, including 114 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Krasnyi Khutir in Sumy region; Novopillia in Donetsk region; Olhivske, Zaliznychne, Kamianske, Plavni, and Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Missile and artillery units of Ukraine's Defense Forces hit 22 Russian manpower and equipment clusters, two command posts, six assets manned by Russia's missile and artillery units, and another“important target” that has not been disclosed.

In the North Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks. In addition, the Russian army carried out eight air strikes using nine KAB glide bombs, and also launched 207 artillery strikes, including 10 rocket volleys.

In the South Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russian troops went on the offensive 12 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, and Stroivka.

Two Russian attacks were recorded in the Kupiansk direction. Defense forces repelled Russian assaults near Stepova Novoselivka.

Twenty-nine clashes were recorded in the Lyman direction. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Hrekivka, Nadiia, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Sivershchyna direction, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the area of Chasiv Yar and toward Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian troops attacked 20 times in the areas of Petrivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders held back 52 Russian assaults in the areas of Poltavka, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Kopteve, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, and Novoukrainka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Perestroika, Bahatyr, Novoselka, and Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled an assault near Malynivka.

In the Prydniprovia direction, Russian units tried to advance once, failing the attempt.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy executed no offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no changes were recorded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total war casualty toll since the large-scale invasion has been estimated at 1,009,330, including 1,090 killed or wounded in action over the past 24 hours.