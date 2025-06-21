Defense Forces Destroy Russian“Solntsepyok” In Kharkiv Region
The fighters also destroyed an enemy ground robotic complex and automotive equipment.
Video: TG channel PhoenixRead also: Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian Solntsepyok in Kharkiv region
“We burned down the enemy's 'Solntsepyok' and dismantled the tank down to the last screw,” wrote the Ukrainian defenders.
As reported by Ukrinform, border guards hit two shelters and a boat belonging to the Russians in the Kursk direction.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment