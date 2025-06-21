Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Defense Forces Destroy Russian“Solntsepyok” In Kharkiv Region

2025-06-21 06:09:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops reported this on Telegram and released a video.

The fighters also destroyed an enemy ground robotic complex and automotive equipment.

Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian Solntsepyok in Kharkiv region

“We burned down the enemy's 'Solntsepyok' and dismantled the tank down to the last screw,” wrote the Ukrainian defenders.

As reported by Ukrinform, border guards hit two shelters and a boat belonging to the Russians in the Kursk direction.

