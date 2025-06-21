Russian Army Loses 1,090 More Soldiers In Ukraine In One Day
The Russian arm also lost 10,954 (+3) tanks, 22,860 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 29,374 (+46) artillery systems, 1,421 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,188 (+1) air defense systems, 416 (+0) aircraft, helicopters - 337 (+0), tactical-level UAVs - 41,299 (+70), cruise missiles - 3,369 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 52,501 (+81), special equipment - 3,920 (+2).
Read also: Anti-drone nets installed on roads in Sumy border communities
The data is being verified.
As reported by Ukrinform, on June 19, as of 22:00, there were 133 clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front line.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment