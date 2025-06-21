Nearly Half Ton Of Russian Rocket Explosives Defused In Sumy Region
"During an enemy air attack on Ukraine, one of the missiles shot down by the defense forces fell in a field and did not explode. A mobile group from the bomb disposal service of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Sumy region arrived to defuse it," the report said.
According to the report, after examining the damaged missile body, police bomb disposal experts determined that its 480-kilogram high-explosive fragmentation warhead was extremely dangerous and could not be transported.
Police bomb disposal experts defused the explosive device on site and only then transported the explosives for destruction by detonation at a specially designated site.
Earlier it was reported that bomb disposal experts in Sumy region neutralized ammunition left over after a Russian Shahed-type drone was shot down and failed to detonate upon impact.
Photo: National Police
