Fire Extinguished At Site Of Russian Drone Strike In Sumy


2025-06-21 06:09:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“Late in the evening on June 19, the enemy attacked the Sumy community with drones. As a result of the attack, one of the buildings in the residential sector caught fire in the Kovpakivsky district of Sumy,” the post says.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the fire has already been extinguished and no one was injured.

As reported, the Russian army carried out 60 strikes on settlements and territorial communities in the Sumy region over the previous day.

Illustrative photo, State Emergency Service

