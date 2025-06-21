Fire Extinguished At Site Of Russian Drone Strike In Sumy
“Late in the evening on June 19, the enemy attacked the Sumy community with drones. As a result of the attack, one of the buildings in the residential sector caught fire in the Kovpakivsky district of Sumy,” the post says.
According to the Regional Military Administration, the fire has already been extinguished and no one was injured.Read also: Anti-drone nets installed on roads in Sumy border communities
As reported, the Russian army carried out 60 strikes on settlements and territorial communities in the Sumy region over the previous day.
Illustrative photo, State Emergency Service
