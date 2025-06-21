Three Injured, 50 Cars Damaged In Kharkiv Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram .

“At the moment, we know of three victims - one injured and two with acute stress reactions,” he wrote.

In addition, the mayor added, about 50 cars were damaged in the courtyard of a high-rise building.

According to the head of the Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, the enemy launched eight drone strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

“As a result of the UAV strike, the roof of an uninhabited high-rise building is on fire. Civilian cars were also damaged as a result of the strikes,” he wrote.

State Emergency Service units are working at the scene, the official added.

Syniehubov later clarified that among the three victims were girls aged 12 and 17. Medical personnel are providing them with all necessary assistance.

As reported, last night the Defense Forces neutralized 88 Russian drones out of 104 launched, with enemy hits recorded in six locations.