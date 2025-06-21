Tensions In Middle East Reveal Russia's Hypocrisy - Sybiha
"First, Putin desperately tries to save Iran's nuclear weapons production capabilities while posing as a“mediator”. Second, Russia condemns strikes in the Middle East while ruthlessly attacking Ukraine. Putin pretends to offer his services in ending a war in the Middle East while refusing to end his own," Sybiha emphasized.
According to the foreign minister, the only rational conclusion is that Russia cannot be trusted in any situation. He added that Russia is always part of the problem, not the solution.Read also: Russia is trying to save Iran 's nuclear program, says Zelensky
As reported by Ukrinform , US President Donald Trump said that during a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, he rejected his offer to mediate in negotiations with Iran, advising him to engage in“his own mediation.”
