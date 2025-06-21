Russian Forces Attack Energy Infrastructure In Poltava Region One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Volodymyr Kohut, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported the attack via Telegram .

“The enemy has once again carried out a massive combined attack on the Poltava region. Most of the incoming targets were intercepted by air defense, but direct hits and falling debris were recorded at energy facilities and in open areas in the Kremenchuk district,” he wrote.

One person sustained moderate injuries. Emergency crews from the State Emergency Service are on site responding to the aftermath.

Russian drones and artillery strike Nikopol district overnight; civilian infrastructure damaged

This is the second such large-scale attack on the region in a week. On the night of June 15, Russian forces similarly targeted the Poltava region, causing damage in the Kremenchuk community.