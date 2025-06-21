Kyiv Region Provides New Pickup Trucks To Territorial Defense Brigade

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the regional military administration, shared the news on Facebook.

“I handed the keys to the vehicles to our servicemen, who immediately departed for combat operations in the east,” Kalashnyk wrote.

He noted that the 114th Brigade played a critical role in the liberation of Kyiv region during the early days of the full-scale invasion and continues to defend Ukraine on multiple fronts-including Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.

Kalashnyk emphasized the importance of the pickup trucks for the brigade's drone unit, currently operating in the Kupiansk sector.

“Reliable transportation is not a luxury-it's a necessity. It ensures rapid mobility, enables timely responses to shifts on the battlefield, allows us to transport equipment, and evacuate the wounded,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the new vehicles will boost the unit's combat effectiveness and contribute to saving the lives of Ukrainian defenders.