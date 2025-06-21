Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Keeps One Missile Carrier In Black Sea

2025-06-21 06:09:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information was shared by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Facebook post.

There are currently no enemy vessels in the Sea of Azov, while Russia maintains two ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

As previously reported, beginning in July, Sweden will enhance oversight of foreign vessels in the Baltic Sea as part of efforts to counter the Russian“shadow fleet”.

