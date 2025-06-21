Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Missing For Over Three Days: Rescuers Find 5-Year-Old Boy Lost In Forest In Prykarpattia

2025-06-21 06:09:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service shared the news and footage on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Since the start of the search and rescue operation, 5,500 hectares of land-4,600 of which were forested-were surveyed. Drones were deployed to scan an additional 8,902 hectares. Divers also examined 12 reservoirs covering 7,700 square meters and searched 155 hectares of shoreline.

An interagency coordination headquarters operated on-site throughout the search.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the child went missing on June 17 in the forest near the village of Troitsia, located in the Kolomyia district.

