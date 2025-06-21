Russians Launch 343 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In 24 Hours, Woman Injured
“The enemy launched 10 air strikes on Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Novohryhorivka, and Charivne,” Fedorov wrote.“A total of 207 UAVs (mostly FPV-type drones) targeted Matviivka, Lobkove, Kamianske, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne. Additionally, seven MLRS attacks struck Kanivske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, and Novodanylivka, while 119 artillery shells hit Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.”Read also: Russians launch airstrikes at frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, causing destruction
Authorities received 13 reports of damage to private homes, apartment buildings, and critical infrastructure.
As reported, air defense units were active in the Zaporizhzhia region during an overnight air attack on June 21.
Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA
