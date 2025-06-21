Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
National Guard Soldiers Capture Group Of Russian Invaders In Pokrovsk Sector

2025-06-21 06:09:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the brigade shared the news on Facebook, along with a video of the operation.

“A major boost to the exchange fund from the Special Forces reconnaissance company of the Chervona Kalyna brigade. Enemy infantry had taken shelter in an abandoned building in the Pokrovsk sector, hoping for a stroke of luck. But fortune doesn't favor invaders. Our scouts moved in like ghosts-silent, swift, and determined-engaged the enemy and flushed them out of hiding,” the video caption reads.

The brigade stressed that each captured soldier is a step closer to bringing Ukrainian citizens home-those who remain in Russian captivity under inhumane conditions.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a Ukrainian drone operator guided a Russian serviceman directly to the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, where he was taken into custody.

MENAFN21062025000193011044ID1109703697

