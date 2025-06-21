Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian APC, Tank, Gvozdika Howitzer In Kupiansk Direction

As previously reported by Ukrinform, operators from the same Phoenix drone unit recently eliminated a Russian Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system and a tank in the Kharkiv region.

