Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian APC, Tank, Gvozdika Howitzer In Kupiansk Direction
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops shared the update via Telegram and posted video footage of the strikes.
Ukrainian forces also destroyed several enemy trucks and a mortar during the operation.Read also: Russian soldier surrenders to Ukrainian drone, video shows
As previously reported by Ukrinform, operators from the same Phoenix drone unit recently eliminated a Russian Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system and a tank in the Kharkiv region.
Photo credit: AFU JFC
