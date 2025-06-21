Op Sindoor Told Pak India Will Not Tolerate Continuing Terrorism: Rajnath

Addressing troops of the Army's Northern Command here after joining them for a yoga session on the International Day of Yoga, the defence minister said Operation Sindoor conveyed to Pakistan that its“thousand cuts” policy against India will not succeed.

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi was also part of the session.

Singh reached Udhampur on a two-day visit on Friday, his second trip to Jammu and Kashmir post-Operation Sindoor. He visited Kashmir on May 15, days after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop military actions against each other.

“Operation Sindoor is not over yet. Through this operation, we have told Pakistan that continuing terrorism against India will not be tolerated and the response will get from bad to worse,” said Singh, flanked by Gen Dwivedi.

Under Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

“Operation Sindoor was not just a reaction to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, it was a natural progression of the 2016 surgical strike and the 2019 (Balakot) airstrike. We conveyed to Pakistan that its policy of a thousand cuts against India will not succeed.

“Any terror attack on Indian soil will come at a great cost to Pakistan. India is ready to take any kind of action against terrorism,” Singh said.

As part of Operation Sindoor, he said, the Indian armed forces precisely destroyed terrorists' forts across the border.

“We could have easily destroyed other targets but we did not do that. We showed restraint,” the defence minister said, attributing it to yoga, which he underlined helps overcome anger, makes one physically and mentally strong, and controls power.

Singh said the Pahalgam attack, which was planned across the border, was not just another terrorist incident but was aimed at disturbing India's social and communal unity.

“We not only foiled their plans but also took retaliatory action that forced Pakistan to kneel and only then did we halt Operation Sindoor,” he said.

Briefed On Border Security, Amarnath Yatra Prep

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by top Army brass on Saturday on the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with a focus on border areas, anti-terrorist operations and the Amarnath Yatra scheduled to start next month, officials said.

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Pratik Sharma and other senior officers including commanding officers of all units attended the meeting at Udhampur-based northern command headquarters, they said.

Singh reached Udhampur headquarters of the northern command on a two-day visit on Friday and led the International Day of Yoga celebrations of the Armed Forces on Saturday morning, performing various asanas and breathing exercises with 2,500 soldiers.

After the yoga session, the top Army brass briefed the defence minister on the prevailing security situation in the Union territory, the officials said.

The briefing focused on security in the border areas as well as the hinterland, especially anti-terrorist operations in forested areas. It also covered security arrangements made for the annual 38-day Amarnath Yatra scheduled to begin in the South Kashmir Himalayas on July 3.

The Army is part of the multi-tier security arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the yatra, especially for combing the forests surrounding the twin tracks - the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district besides the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now