Azerbaijan Leaves Names Of Moscow And Kars Accords Out Of Constitution Of Its Nakhchivan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The preamble of the Constitution of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is getting a facelift, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the draft law "On approval of amendments to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," discussed at a meeting of the country's parliament today.

This preamble states that the foundations of Nakhchivan's autonomy were laid by the Moscow International Treaty of March 16, 1921, and the Kars International Treaty of October 13, 1921, according to which Nakhchivan was recognized as an integral part of Azerbaijan, with clarification of its territorial borders.

From March 16, 1921, Nakhchivan was first called the Nakhchivan Soviet Socialist Republic; after June 16, 1923, the Nakhchivan Region; from February 9, 1924, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic; and from November 17, 1990, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The first Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic was adopted in 1926, the second in 1937, and the third in 1978.

The basis of the present Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, adopted at a nationwide referendum on November 12, 1995.

The draft law aims to cut out the aforementioned sections from the Constitution and swap them for the following provisions:

The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is an integral part of Azerbaijan. The basis of the Constitution of the autonomy are the principles enshrined in the Declaration "On the Restoration of the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan" of August 30, 1991, and the Constitutional Act "On the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan" of October 18, 1991, as well as the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan of November 12, 1995.

The draft law was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.