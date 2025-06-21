Jordan's Ambassador To Azerbaijan Lauds Rapid Growth Of Shusha And Government Achievements
"I congratulate the efforts of the Azerbaijani government. This is truly commendable, and I sincerely admire the results achieved," he emphasized.
The ambassador pointed out that here you can see beauty, feel the culture, and hear the music-everything that makes Shusha unique.
He also expressed hope to see even greater successes on his next visit.
"I'm glad that people are happy to move to Shusha. The population has already grown since my last visit, and I'm sure that in the future it will only increase," concluded Al Nahar.
To note, the visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to the Lachin district began yesterday. Ambassadors, representatives of international organizations, and military attachés-about 100 diplomats in total-are taking part in the visit.
As part of the visit, they visited the "Hoçazfilm" studio and the Yurd gallery. The representatives got acquainted with various models used in the films in the film studio.
Karabakh carpets were presented to the guests at the Yurd gallery. Of particular interest were the carpets woven in Lachin. The guests were given a visual demonstration of the carpet weaving process, including how loops are thrown.
Today, the foreign diplomats arrived in Shusha to observe the ongoing restoration and construction efforts firsthand.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment