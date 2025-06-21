Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Expanding Powers Of Its Nakhchivan's Cabinet Of Ministers

2025-06-21 06:05:49
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is spreading its wings and taking the bull by the horns with an expansion of powers, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the draft law "On approval of amendments to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," discussed today at a meeting of the Parliament of Azerbaijan.

Per the preliminary legislative framework, the Nakhchivan Cabinet of Ministers is empowered to institute and dissolve central executive entities, contingent upon the concurrence of the President of Azerbaijan, all while adhering to the fiscal parameters allocated for executive authority within the state budget of the autonomous republic.

Furthermore, in accordance with this constitutional framework, the Cabinet of Ministers shall adjudicate matters pertaining to the execution of executive authority within the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, alongside other competencies delegated to it by the President of Azerbaijan.

The preliminary legislative proposal underwent a voting process and was successfully ratified during the initial reading phase.

