Azerbaijan Expanding Powers Of Its Nakhchivan's Cabinet Of Ministers
This issue was reflected in the draft law "On approval of amendments to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," discussed today at a meeting of the Parliament of Azerbaijan.
Per the preliminary legislative framework, the Nakhchivan
Cabinet of Ministers is empowered to institute and dissolve central
executive entities, contingent upon the concurrence of the
President of Azerbaijan, all while adhering to the fiscal
parameters allocated for executive authority within the state
budget of the autonomous republic.
Furthermore, in accordance with this constitutional framework, the Cabinet of Ministers shall adjudicate matters pertaining to the execution of executive authority within the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, alongside other competencies delegated to it by the President of Azerbaijan.
The preliminary legislative proposal underwent a voting process and was successfully ratified during the initial reading phase.
