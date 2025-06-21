JOPEX 2025 To Kick Off Next Monday- EAIIA

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 21 (Petra) – Jordan Packaging Exhibition (JOPEX 2025), organized by the Eastern Amman Investors Industrial Association (EAIIA), is scheduled to kick off next Monday for the fifth consecutive year.The four-day event, organized in an area of ??600 square meters, is held at the International Exhibition Center in Mecca Mall, coinciding with the International Machinery and Electro-Mechanical Exhibition (JIMEX ).The exhibition, which features 24 major local industrial companies operating in the packaging, printing, and plastics sectors, aims to network companies in the Kingdom's industrial, commercial, and service sectors and introduce innovative products and ideas in the areas of plastics and packaging solutions for various industrial products.EAIIA Chairman, Dr. Iyad Abu Haltam, said the Kingdom's packaging, printing, and plastics sectors complement all industrial products and network producers and consumers, noting the "significant" progress made by the Jordanian plastics and packaging industry locally and globally.In a statement on Saturday, Abu Haltam said EAIIA seeks to network industrial companies operating in the packaging, printing, and plastics sectors and introduce them to the production inputs required by various industries.Abu Haltam added that "JOPEX 2025" is a "crucial" opportunity for Jordan's industrial companies and owners of agricultural, commercial, and service projects to learn about numerous innovative products and ideas in the packaging solutions area.Abu Haltam noted EAIIA, which is "keen" to showcase investment opportunities and promote and market Jordanian industry abroad, invited a number of investors and businesspeople from Arab and friendly countries to visit the exhibition, learn about the latest developments in Jordan's packaging technology and conclude mutual trade agreements.Abu Haltam underlined importance of the packaging, printing, and plastics sectors in supporting Jordan's industrial progress, adding that development achieved by the two sectors' companies is a "true" lever for industrial exports to reach approximately 150 countries globally.Dr. Abu Haltam noted those sectors have achieved a "prominent" position at the national and regional levels, becoming a benchmark for various industrial products, both in terms of distribution and access to global markets, thanks to their solutions.The exhibition is open daily from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM.According to the EAIIA's statistical data, the packaging, printing, and plastics sectors in the East Amman Industrial Estate (EAIZ) house approximately 260 facilities, employing approximately 5,000 workers.The data showed exports from these two sectors amounted to approximately JD40 million in 2024.Meanwhile, the number of EAIZ's industrial facilities amounts to 1,900 facilities across various industrial sectors, employing approximately 35,000 workers, the majority of whom are Jordanians.