Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Presented Multiple Results In Novel Diabetes Therapies At The American Diabetes Association's 85Th Scientific Sessions



In a Phase 2a clinical trial, the GLP-1 RA bofanglutide injection demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile after 23 weeks of once weekly treatment in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), with significant HbA1c reductions alongside comprehensive benefits for body weight, blood pressure and blood lipid profiles.

In a Phase 2b clinical trial, the bofanglutide injection showed superior HbA1c and body weight reduction than semaglutide (Ozempic®) after 24 weeks of bi-weekly treatment in patients with T2DM, along with an acceptable safety and tolerability profile. In a Phase 2 clinical trial, the once-weekly insulin GZR4 injection demonstrated comparable efficacy and safety profiles in patients with T2DM after 16 weeks of treatment. Notably, GZR4 injection achieved superior HbA1c reduction in patients with inadequate glycemic control on prior basal insulin therapy compared to once-daily insulin degludec (Tresiba®).

Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (Gan & Lee, stock code: 603087) announced that the company presented multiple Phase 2 clinical study results of ultra-long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) bofanglutide (research code: GZR18) injection and once-weekly basal insulin analog GZR4 injection during a poster presentation at the American Diabetes Association (ADA)'s 85th Scientific Sessions.

Bofanglutide injection: A Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Phase 2a Clinical Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of Bofanglutide (GZR18) Injection in Chinese Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM)

Bofanglutide injection and GZR4 injection are investigational drugs that have not yet been launched in any country.Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals does not recommend the use of any unapproved drugs/indications.

In this Phase 2a clinical trial (NCT06256523), 36 adults with T2DM who had inadequate glycemic control through diet and exercise and/or irregular use of antidiabetic medications, were randomized to receive either bofanglutide injection (N=27) or placebo (N=9) once weekly (QW) for 23 weeks, with a dose escalating from 1.5 mg to 13 mg. The key efficacy endpoint was HbA1c change from baseline to week 23.

After 23 weeks of treatment, the mean HbA1c change from baseline in the bofanglutide groups was -1.81% compared to 0.12% in the placebo group, with an estimated treatment difference of -1.93% points*. The proportion of participants achieving an HbA1c target of <7.0% and ≤6.5% was 57.7% and 46.2%, respectively, compared to zero in the placebo group. In terms of weight management, participants treated with bofanglutide experienced a mean reduction in body weight of 6.92 kg from baseline, corresponding to a 9.3% decrease, compared to a minimal reduction of 1.2% in the placebo group. Furthermore, bofanglutide showed comprehensive improvements over placebo in multiple metabolic parameters, including fasting plasma glucose (FPG), glycated albumin (GA), waist circumference (WC), blood pressure, and lipid profiles. In terms of safety, bofanglutide was well tolerated in patients with T2DM. Consistent with known GLP-1 RAs, the most common adverse events were gastrointestinal-related, primarily observed during the early dose-escalation period with mostly mild to moderate in severity. No hypoglycemic events or investigational product-related serious adverse events were reported during the study.

Bofanglutide injection: A Multicenter, Randomized, Open-label, Active comparator-controlled Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of bofanglutide Injection versus Semaglutide (Ozempic®) in Chinese Patients with T2DM

In this Phase 2b clinical trial (NCT06256549), a total of 272 eligible Chinese patients with T2DM, who had inadequate glycemic control either after lifestyle intervention or despite stable use of oral antidiabetic drugs (OADs) for at least 3 months, were randomized to receive bi-weekly (Q2W) 12 mg (N=55), 18 mg (N=54), 24 mg (N=55) bofanglutide injections, or once-weekly (QW) 24 mg (N=54) bofanglutide injections, or 1 mg semaglutide (Ozempic®, N=54) for 24 weeks of treatment, including the dose-escalation period. The primary endpoint was HbA1c change from baseline to week 24.

After 24 weeks of treatment, the mean reductions in HbA1c from baseline were 1.87%, 2.28%, and 1.94% in the bofanglutide groups at 12 mg, 18 mg, and 24 mg Q2W, respectively, and -2.32% in the 24 mg QW group. All these treatment regimens showed greater HbA1c reductions compared to the semaglutide group (-1.60%), with the 18 mg Q2W and 24 mg QW bofanglutide groups demonstrating statistically significant superiority (p<0.001)*. Among drug-naïve patients with inadequate glycemic control despite lifestyle interventions, the 18 mg Q2W bofanglutide group achieved a mean HbA1c reduction of 2.98%, which was significantly greater than that observed with semaglutide (-2.04%; p<0.001)*. The proportions of patients achieving HbA1c target of <7.0% were 63.0% to 73.6% in the Q2W bofanglutide group, 75.0% in the QW bofanglutide group, and 70.0% in the semaglutide group. For the HbA1c ≤6.5% target, the corresponding proportions were 58.2% to 67.9%, 69.2%, and 62.0%, respectively.

Furthermore, the mean change in body weight for all bofanglutide groups from baseline to week 24 ranged from -4.26 to -6.54 kg, compared to -3.25 kg in the semaglutide group*. Bofanglutide also greatly improved FPG, blood pressure, lipid profiles, and other metabolic parameters. In this study, bofanglutide was generally well tolerated, with safety and tolerability consistent with other known GLP-1 RAs. The most common adverse events were gastrointestinal-related, mostly mild to moderate in severity, and no severe hypoglycemic events were observed.

GZR4 injection: A Multicenter, Randomized, Open-label, Active-controlled, Treat-to-target Phase 2 Clinical Study Comparing the Efficacy and Safety of GZR4 Injection Versus Insulin degludec (IDeg, Tresiba®) in Chinese patients with T2DM

This Phase 2 clinical study (NCT06202079) enrolled a total of 83 Chinese patients with T2DM who had inadequate glycemic control on OADs (Part A), and 96 patients with inadequate control on OADs combined with basal insulin therapy (Part B). Participants were randomized to receive QW GZR4 injection (Part A: N=42; Part B: N=41) or once-daily IDeg (Tresiba®) injection (Part A: N=48; Part B: N=48) for 16 weeks of treatment. The primary efficacy endpoint was the change in HbA1c from baseline to week 16.

After 16 weeks of treatment, in patients from Part A, the mean change in HbA1c was comparable between GZR4 groups and IDeg groups (−1.50% versus -1.48%, p = 0.90). The proportion of participants achieving HbA1c target of <7.0% was 59.5% in the GZR4 group and 70.7% in the IDeg group, while the proportion achieving HbA1c target of ≤6.5% was 38.1% and 29.3%, respectively. In patients from Part B, GZR4 demonstrated significantly greater HbA1c reduction compared to IDeg (-1.26% vs -0.87%; p<0.01), with a higher proportion of patients achieving HbA1c targets of <7.0% and ≤6.5% (52.1% vs 29.2%; 25.0% vs 10.4%) .

In addition, improvements from baseline in FPG and time in range (TIR) were comparable between the GZR4 group and IDeg group. GZR4 achieved effective glycemic control without the need for a loading dose at the first administration, while the total weekly insulin dosage (mole) for GZR4 was approximately 40–50% of that for IDeg (p<0.001) . In terms of safety, the incidence of adverse events was similar between the two groups. No severe hypoglycemic events or investigational product-related serious adverse events were reported during the study.

* The clinical data were presented as mean (SE) value.

The detailed results of the above Phase 2 clinical study will be published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Conclusion and Future Direction

The latest clinical results presented at this year's ADA conference highlight Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals' leading position in the development of long-acting antidiabetic therapies. Building on these positive outcomes, the company will continue to advance the research and development of innovative treatments for diabetes. Currently, Gan & Lee has initiated and is accelerating large-scale Phase 3 clinical programs in China for bofanglutide injection and GZR4 injections for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, aiming to provide more effective treatment options for patients with diabetes.

