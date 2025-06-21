403
US senator crticizes netanyahu over genocide in Gaza
(MENAFN) U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, accusing him of using the conflict with Iran as a distraction from the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
“Israel's Prime Minister may think no one will notice what he's doing in Gaza while he bombs Iran. People face starvation. 55,000 killed. Aid workers and doctors turned away at the border. Shooting at innocent people desperate for food. The world sees you, Benjamin Netanyahu,” Warren wrote on social media.
Since October 2023, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has resulted in over 55,700 Palestinian deaths, predominantly women and children, despite widespread international calls for a ceasefire.
Human rights groups and United Nations agencies have repeatedly warned that Gaza’s humanitarian conditions are rapidly deteriorating, with increasing fears of famine, displacement, and violence affecting aid delivery efforts.
