We Need To Protect Our Ancient Yoga Heritage: Union Minister Joshi

MENAFN - IANS) Bagalkot (Karnataka), June 21 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, on Saturday emphasised the need to preserve India's ancient heritage of yoga.

He was addressing the gathering after participating in the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebration at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Pattadakallu in Bagalkot district, home to the Chalukyan-era temples.

Joshi stated that Maharishi Veda Vyasa categorised the Vedas around 4,000 to 5,000 years ago. However, Patanjali, credited with authoring the Yoga Sutras, had written them even before that.“We need to understand that Yoga predates the Vedas,” he emphasised.

He further said,“The world was unaware of what Yoga truly is. What we currently practise under Yoga are mainly Asanas. But there are also paths like Jnana Yoga, Karma Yoga, and Vairagya Yoga, which can immensely benefit human life if pursued sincerely.”

Through Asanas, we prepare the body, mind, and soul. Yogasanas are meant to calm the mind, strengthen the body, and guide a person toward spiritual awareness. Yoga has a grand history and has influenced all strata of life, the Union Minister added.

“From lifestyle to food habits, and from personal life to family life, our country has unique guiding principles. You won't find a family system like India's anywhere else in the world. Despite poverty, people live happily here because of the strength of our family system,” he remarked.

“Our children learn values and etiquette from their mothers. From Yoga to family life, Indian traditions are ancient and still relevant. Just as the Archaeological Survey of India preserves historical structures, we must preserve our intangible cultural heritage as well. On this occasion of IDY, we must reflect on this responsibility,” Joshi underlined.

He noted that while 175 countries supported the declaration of IDY, currently, around 150 to 155 countries actively practice Yoga.

“Thanks to different time zones, Yoga is practiced round-the-clock across the globe - forming what is referred to as the 'golden ring'. India has made a magnificent contribution to the world through Yoga,” he said.

Joshi concluded by narrating a story:“A seer once visited America, where he was invited to speak at a nude club. Concerned about adhering to the environment, the seer decided to remove his clothes and enter. However, the attendees, knowing that a spiritual leader was coming, chose to wear clothes out of respect. The moral is - while the world is ready to follow us, unfortunately, we often end up imitating others.”