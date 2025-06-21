Karan Tacker: As Indians, We Need To Celebrate Yoga Much More

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) On the occasion of International Day of Yoga on Saturday, actor Karan Tacker talked about how he has been practicing it since childhood and said that Indians need to celebrate yoga much more.

Talking about International Day of Yoga, Karan told IANS:“Yoga is a very big part of my life. I am from an Arya Samaji school. Yoga used to be one of our subjects. We were taught Dharma Shiksha in our school. So, I have been doing yoga since childhood.”

He revealed that surya namaskar is a part of his daily routine anyway.

“But in the last two years, I have worked a lot on breathwork. So, Pranayam, Alom Vilom are a big part of my life.”

The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his show“Special Ops 2”, added that he likes to centre himself when he wakes up.

“When I wake up in the morning, I like to center myself. And if my day is long, and I know that I need energy for the day, then I control my breath and plan my day accordingly. So, yoga is a very big part of my life,” he added.

Karan said that yoga needs to be celebrated much more.

“I think as Indians, we need to celebrate it much more. And by celebrating, I mean that not just by putting it up on Instagram. I mean that actually practicing it, you know, and you will realize what it does to you,” he concluded.

Special Ops, which was first released in 2020, is an action espionage thriller series directed by Neeraj Pandey. It stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, a member of Research and Analysis Wing, forms a team of five agents, in order to track down a person, who is the mastermind of the terror attacks which took place in India.