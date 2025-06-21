Tesla To Build First Grid-Scale Power Plant In China
New York: Tesla announced Friday that it signed an agreement to build its first grid-scale energy storage power station project in mainland China.
The project will help with the flexible adjustment of grid resources, and "effectively solve pressures relating to urban power supply," Tesla said in a post to the Chinese social media platform Weibo.
"After completion, this project is expected to become the largest grid-side energy storage project in China," Tesla added.
Such energy storage systems help to enhance stability in the electricity grid at a time when there are greater supplies of solar and wind power.
Chinese media outlet Yicai reported that Tesla Shanghai, Shanghai authorities and China Kangfu International Leasing Co. held a signing ceremony Friday for the project.
It added that the deal involved investments of 4 billion yuan ($560 million).Read Also
-
Trump floats firing 'numbskull' Fed chair Powell
Trump says it's hard to ask Israel to stop Iran strikes
Water levels plummet at drought-hit Iraqi reservoir
The contract comes at a moment of tension between Washington and Beijing, with the two sides yet to hash out a long-term trade agreement following tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.
China and the United States negotiated a "framework" agreement in London earlier this month following two days of marathon talks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment