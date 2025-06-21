Jordan's Food Industry Covers 62% Of Local Needs-JCI

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 21 (Petra) -Representative of the food, supply, and livestock industries sector at the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), Mohammad Jitan, said Jordan's food industry enjoys "high" production capacities, which approximately stand at JD5 billion annually and cover 62% of the local market's needs.Daily, over 66,000 workers, mostly Jordanians, head to 2,600 establishments with registered capital amounting to $950 million.These establishments manufacture food across the Kingdom and produce food commodities that supply the local market, with exports reaching JD823 million last year.The food industry, which constitutes 28% of the Kingdom's manufacturing output, is one of the "fastest-growing" industrial sectors over the past five years, thanks to the "significant" support from His Majesty King Abdullah II to achieve Jordan's food security and self-sufficiency.In remarks to 'Petra," Jitan noted the local food industry constitutes a "strong" pillar of Jordan's food security, referring to its capability to confront "exceptional" circumstances and meet the country's needs for strategic and basic food commodities.Jitan added that multiple goods produced by the sector have reached self-sufficiency, mainly dairy products, cheese, poultry meat, table eggs, soft drinks, water, canned legumes, desserts and other items.Jitan stated every Jordanian dinar of production in the food industries sector, which has an investment volume of JD2 billion, contributes JD2.55 directly or indirectly to the national economy, thanks to its close links with sub-economic sectors.Jitan, who also serves as JCI Vice President, said food industry exports have reached 115 markets globally, with the largest share sent for Arab markets and mainly Gulf countries, while its contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) amounts to 6%.Jitan indicated that the sector possesses untapped export opportunities estimated at approximately JD1.4 billion to various global markets, as Middle Eastern countries constitute the "largest clear and potential" export destinations for the sector's products, accounting for 70% of the total volume.