Uzbekneftegaz, China Exim Bank Sign Landmark Cooperation Agreement
The signing ceremony took place following high-level talks between the leadership of Uzbekneftegaz and a Chinese delegation led by Chen Huaiyu, Chairman of China Exim Bank. During the meeting, the parties held in-depth discussions on Uzbekneftegaz's current operations, long-term development strategy, and key priorities for the coming years.
Special focus was placed on the company's investment programs and the potential to expand joint initiatives. The discussions also covered financing mechanisms that China Exim Bank could provide to support both ongoing and future projects involving Chinese partners.
The agreement is expected to mark a new chapter in bilateral relations and lay a solid foundation for the implementation of strategically significant projects.
In the interim, the dyadic commerce between Uzbekistan and China exceeded the $13 billion threshold in the preceding fiscal cycle. Both nations articulated a robust assurance in achieving the aspirational $20 billion benchmark established by their respective leadership, highlighting the escalating intricacies of economic and strategic interconnections.
