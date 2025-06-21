ASCO Reports Strong Solar Output At Bibiheybat Yard
ASCO noted that in May 2025 alone, the panels produced more than 18,454 kilowatt-hours, with peak daily generation approaching 800 kilowatt-hours on some days.
Data shows the initiative has prevented 65,946 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions-an environmental benefit equivalent to preserving 3,638 trees. Additionally, the panels have saved 26,457 kilograms of coal, helping reduce reliance on fossil fuels in energy production.
The solar array spans 512 square meters and consists of 162 panels, each with a capacity of 690 watts.
