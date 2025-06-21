Lithuania Picks Embraer C-390 As Next Military Transport Aircraft
The selection of the C-390 Millennium, manufactured by Brazil's Embraer Defense & Security, is based on the aircraft's superior alignment with Lithuania's operational, environmental, and economic requirements. It will complement and enhance the Lithuanian Air Force's existing fleet of C-27J Spartans, significantly boosting Lithuania's airlift capacity and NATO interoperability.
“This is not just a purchase of modern airframes-it's a strategic investment in NATO's collective defense,” said Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė.“Lithuania needs an aircraft capable of carrying heavy payloads across long distances, with full compatibility with NATO standards. The C-390 meets these demands while also supporting rapid deployment and crisis response missions.”
The aircraft was chosen based on several critical factors: operational performance, delivery timelines, environmental impact, fuel efficiency, noise reduction, and the manufacturer's willingness to engage in industrial cooperation with Lithuania's defense and academic sectors. The deal is expected to bring industrial benefits to the local economy and support the development of Lithuania's defense industry.
Key capabilities of the C-390 include:
Payload capacity of up to 23 tons
Maximum speed of 870 km/h
Operational range of ~2,500 km with full load; over 7,000 km unladen
Multi-role features: mid-air refueling, search and rescue, firefighting, aerial reconnaissance, and more
Lower fuel consumption and reduced environmental footprint thanks to ICAO-compliant Pratt & Whitney engines
Maintenance cycles compatible with civilian aircraft, reducing long-term costs
In addition to technical performance, the aircraft can be delivered within three years-crucial timing given today's geopolitical climate and the growing need for rapid-response capabilities.
“We need to be ready-not in a decade, but within a few years,” Minister Šakalienė emphasized, referencing recent evacuations of Lithuanian nationals from conflict zones.
Lithuania will join an expanding group of NATO nations-including the Netherlands and Portugal-already operating or planning to acquire the C-390 Millennium. Countries such as Slovakia, Austria, Hungary, Sweden, and the Czech Republic are also preparing to add the aircraft to their fleets.
Currently, the Lithuanian Air Force operates three Italian-made C-27J Spartans used for troop transport, medical missions, and VIP travel. The C-390 will not only support but significantly expand this operational capacity.
