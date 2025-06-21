Israel Neutralizes Iranian Commander Responsible For Foreign Arms Transfers - IDF
Shahriyari was responsible for coordinating arms transfers to groups supported by Iran abroad, including Hezbollah.
The IDF stated that the Iranian officer was killed with a precision strike while driving his vehicle. Israeli intelligence had reportedly been attempting to neutralize him since 2009.
“Within his role, Shahriyari bore full responsibility for transferring weapons from the Iranian regime to proxy groups across the Middle East and, for years, worked to arm various terrorist organizations in support of Iran's efforts to destroy the State of Israel,” the IDF said.
On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters; along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.
That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.
