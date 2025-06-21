Bosnian And French Military Leaders Discuss Western Balkans Security (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)At the invitation of the Chief of the French Armed Forces Joint Staff, General Thierry Burkhard, the Chief of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH), Lieutenant General Gojko Knežević, attended the 55th International Air Show in Paris, Trend reports citing the Bosnian Defense Ministry.

The AFBiH delegation had the opportunity, at Paris' Le Bourget airport, to become acquainted with the offerings of renowned global defense industry companies and to observe the latest developments in aviation and aerial weaponry.

During his stay in France, General Knežević met with General Thierry Burkhard, where they exchanged views on the current security situation in the Western Balkans region.

General Knežević also held a meeting with Vice Admiral Hervé Hamelin, Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff for International Relations, with whom he discussed ongoing security challenges in the region and the world, as well as further enhancement of cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The discussions concluded that the military cooperation between the AFBiH and France is substantive and contributes to strengthening the operational capabilities of the armed forces, though there is still room for improvement.

The International Air Show in Paris is the largest air show and exhibition event for the aviation industry in the world, and this year it featured participation from nearly 2,500 exhibitors from 48 countries.