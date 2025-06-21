Russian President Defends Iran's Right To Peaceful Nuclear Dev't
“Iran has the right to programs using nuclear technology for peaceful purposes,” the Russian leader said.
Putin added that, as in previous years, Russia is ready to provide Iran with the necessary assistance and support in developing its peaceful nuclear agenda.
He also emphasized the need for inclusive dialogue around the Iranian nuclear issue, stating that Israel must be involved alongside Iran in negotiations.
“I believe there are details around which an agreement is both possible and necessary,” Putin noted.
