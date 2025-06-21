Russian President Defends Iran's Right To Peaceful Nuclear Dev't

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran has the right to develop a civilian nuclear program and to use atomic technologies for peaceful purposes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during an interview with the Sky News TV channel, Trend reports.

“Iran has the right to programs using nuclear technology for peaceful purposes,” the Russian leader said.

Putin added that, as in previous years, Russia is ready to provide Iran with the necessary assistance and support in developing its peaceful nuclear agenda.

He also emphasized the need for inclusive dialogue around the Iranian nuclear issue, stating that Israel must be involved alongside Iran in negotiations.

“I believe there are details around which an agreement is both possible and necessary,” Putin noted.