Azerbaijani Parliament Ratifies Visa-Free Agreement With North Macedonia
The issue was discussed and approved during a plenary session of the Milli Majlis. The draft law on the“Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official/service passports” was adopted in the first reading.
The agreement, signed on March 12, 2025, in Baku, aims to facilitate entry, exit, and travel for citizens of both countries holding valid diplomatic and official passports, thereby promoting friendly relations between the two states.
Under the agreement, citizens of either country with valid diplomatic or official passports may enter, transit, stay, and leave the territory of the other party visa-free for up to 90 days within 180 days from each entry.
Diplomats and consular staff, as well as representatives of international organizations and their families arriving to perform official duties, are accredited by the host country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, the agreement does not exempt such individuals from visa requirements prior to accreditation. Once accredited, they may enter and stay visa-free during their assignment period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment