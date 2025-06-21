Azerbaijani Parliament Ratifies Visa-Free Agreement With North Macedonia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijani Parliament has ratified an agreement with North Macedonia on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official/service passports, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed and approved during a plenary session of the Milli Majlis. The draft law on the“Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official/service passports” was adopted in the first reading.

The agreement, signed on March 12, 2025, in Baku, aims to facilitate entry, exit, and travel for citizens of both countries holding valid diplomatic and official passports, thereby promoting friendly relations between the two states.

Under the agreement, citizens of either country with valid diplomatic or official passports may enter, transit, stay, and leave the territory of the other party visa-free for up to 90 days within 180 days from each entry.

Diplomats and consular staff, as well as representatives of international organizations and their families arriving to perform official duties, are accredited by the host country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, the agreement does not exempt such individuals from visa requirements prior to accreditation. Once accredited, they may enter and stay visa-free during their assignment period.