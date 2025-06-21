Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hidayat Heydarov Elected As Member Of IJF Athletes' Commission

2025-06-21 05:05:25
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has been elected as a member of the International Judo Federation's Athletes' Commission, Azernews reports.

During the Judo World Championships held in Budapest, Hungary's capital, athletes voted to select representatives for the IJF Athletes' Commission.

Of the five members, four were elected by athlete votes, and one was appointed by the IJF Executive Committee.

The new body will operate for a four-year term covering 2025–2029.

Olympic, world, and quadruple European champion Hidayat Heydarov was included in the Athletes' Commission by decision of the IJF Executive Committee.

Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) is a four-time European Judo Champion (2017, 2022–24).

In 2024, he won the Gold Medal in the Olympic Games in Paris, the World Championships in Abu Dhabi and the European Championships in Zagreb.

