Cuban FM Highlights Support For Cuban Medical Collaboration At UN Human Rights Council

2025-06-21 05:04:55
HAVANA, June 21 (NNN-ACN) - Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, highlighted the statement by 64 countries at the Human Rights Council in support of Cuba's international medical cooperation and against its politically motivated obstruction.
Cuban diplomat noted that, in contrast, US is engaged in a dishonest campaign against Cuban aid workers, who, according to official figures, currently provide services in 56 nations.
Rodriguez Parrilla's message underscored the support received at the Human Rights Council, with a declaration in support of international medical cooperation and rejecting blockades that restrict medical supplies and equipment.
The statement emphasizes the main role of this collaboration in guaranteeing the right to health and saving millions of lives worldwide.
It also rejects any attempt to deprive people of the benefits of international medical solidarity, placing special emphasis on the need to avoid unilateral coercive measures that restrict the supply of medicines and medical equipment.
The multilateral statement, supported by countries from all regions, called for strengthening international medical assistance programs to improve health services, serve those most in need, and contribute to the training of health professionals. - NNN-ACN

