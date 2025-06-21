403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cuban FM Highlights Support For Cuban Medical Collaboration At UN Human Rights Council
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
HAVANA, June 21 (NNN-ACN) - Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, highlighted the statement by 64 countries at the Human Rights Council in support of Cuba's international medical cooperation and against its politically motivated obstruction.
Cuban diplomat noted that, in contrast, US is engaged in a dishonest campaign against Cuban aid workers, who, according to official figures, currently provide services in 56 nations.
Rodriguez Parrilla's message underscored the support received at the Human Rights Council, with a declaration in support of international medical cooperation and rejecting blockades that restrict medical supplies and equipment.
The statement emphasizes the main role of this collaboration in guaranteeing the right to health and saving millions of lives worldwide.
It also rejects any attempt to deprive people of the benefits of international medical solidarity, placing special emphasis on the need to avoid unilateral coercive measures that restrict the supply of medicines and medical equipment.
The multilateral statement, supported by countries from all regions, called for strengthening international medical assistance programs to improve health services, serve those most in need, and contribute to the training of health professionals. - NNN-ACN
HAVANA, June 21 (NNN-ACN) - Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, highlighted the statement by 64 countries at the Human Rights Council in support of Cuba's international medical cooperation and against its politically motivated obstruction.
Cuban diplomat noted that, in contrast, US is engaged in a dishonest campaign against Cuban aid workers, who, according to official figures, currently provide services in 56 nations.
Rodriguez Parrilla's message underscored the support received at the Human Rights Council, with a declaration in support of international medical cooperation and rejecting blockades that restrict medical supplies and equipment.
The statement emphasizes the main role of this collaboration in guaranteeing the right to health and saving millions of lives worldwide.
It also rejects any attempt to deprive people of the benefits of international medical solidarity, placing special emphasis on the need to avoid unilateral coercive measures that restrict the supply of medicines and medical equipment.
The multilateral statement, supported by countries from all regions, called for strengthening international medical assistance programs to improve health services, serve those most in need, and contribute to the training of health professionals. - NNN-ACN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment